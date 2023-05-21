Analysts Set Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Target Price at $65.44

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.44.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CIEN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Ciena Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $44.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.70. Ciena has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $56.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.04 million. Ciena had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,512,171.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,171.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $152,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 240,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,482,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,623 shares of company stock worth $1,148,690. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Ciena by 5.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Ciena by 61.8% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 35,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 13,745 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 140,569 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 32,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

