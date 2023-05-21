Analysts Set Expectations for ProQR Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRQR)

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for ProQR Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.18). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ProQR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ProQR Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.97% and a negative net margin of 1,707.31%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PRQR. StockNews.com raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities upgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.25 in a report on Friday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.35.

PRQR opened at $1.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.38. ProQR Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 8.25.

Institutional Trading of ProQR Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 6.0% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 95,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 164.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 8,796 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 18.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 15,756 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases with a focus on inherited retinal diseases, such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome type 2, and autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa.

