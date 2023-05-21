Analysts Set Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) PT at $194.73

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $194.73.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SGEN shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Seagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Seagen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Seagen from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $193.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.05. Seagen has a 52-week low of $116.08 and a 52-week high of $207.16. The firm has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.39 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Activity

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 31.55%. The firm had revenue of $519.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Seagen’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagen will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 42,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $7,557,671.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,696,042.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 42,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $7,557,671.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,185 shares in the company, valued at $20,696,042.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 55,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total value of $11,322,275.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,333,972.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,924 shares of company stock worth $34,209,784 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,663,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,732,699,000 after acquiring an additional 170,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagen by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,618,264,000 after buying an additional 394,562 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,835,000 after purchasing an additional 24,853 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Seagen by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,272,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $420,584,000 after acquiring an additional 363,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.