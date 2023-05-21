Analysts Set Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Target Price at $16.00

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHRGet Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XHR. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 14.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 136,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 63.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.5 %

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.74. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $19.57.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 6.39%. On average, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Articles

