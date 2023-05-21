Analyzing GD Culture Group (NASDAQ:GDC) and TD (NASDAQ:GLG)

TD (NASDAQ:GLG – Get Rating) and GD Culture Group (NASDAQ:GDC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares TD and GD Culture Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TD 2.50% 1.25% 1.07% GD Culture Group N/A 171.40% 96.96%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TD and GD Culture Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TD $156.84 million 0.54 $4.53 million N/A N/A GD Culture Group $150,000.00 42.34 -$30.82 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

TD has higher revenue and earnings than GD Culture Group.

0.2% of TD shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.8% of GD Culture Group shares are held by institutional investors. 39.8% of TD shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of GD Culture Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for TD and GD Culture Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TD 0 0 0 0 N/A GD Culture Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

TD has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GD Culture Group has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GD Culture Group beats TD on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TD

TD Holdings, Inc. engages in the sale of metal products and provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the Commodities Trading Business and Supply Chain Service Business segments. The Commodities Trading Business segment is involved in purchasing non-ferrous metal product from metal and mineral suppliers. The Supply Chain Service Business segment offers commodity supply chain service and digital intelligence supply chain platform integrating upstream and downstream enterprises, warehouses, logistics, information, and futures trading. The company was founded on December 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About GD Culture Group

GD Culture Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in trading services through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on February 6, 2018 and is headquartered in Chengdu, China.

