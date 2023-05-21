Analyzing GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) & PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) and GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for PubMatic and GDS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PubMatic 0 3 6 0 2.67 GDS 0 4 1 0 2.20

PubMatic currently has a consensus price target of $18.38, suggesting a potential upside of 13.01%. GDS has a consensus price target of $30.07, suggesting a potential upside of 196.56%. Given GDS’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GDS is more favorable than PubMatic.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PubMatic 7.02% 9.89% 4.94% GDS -15.85% -6.25% -1.96%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares PubMatic and GDS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

PubMatic has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GDS has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.6% of PubMatic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.6% of GDS shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of PubMatic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of GDS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PubMatic and GDS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PubMatic $256.38 million 3.29 $28.70 million $0.31 52.45 GDS $1.35 billion 1.40 -$188.56 million ($1.25) -8.11

PubMatic has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GDS. GDS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PubMatic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PubMatic beats GDS on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc. provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles. In addition, it offers Real-Time Bidding (RTB) programmatic technologies, which provides various selling options across screens and ad formats; digital advertising inventory quality solutions to detect and filter out invalid traffic and other nefarious activity; Ad quality solutions targeting the reduction of security issues, quality issues, and performance issues; Identity Hub, an identity solution that allows for the use of any advertiser preferred user identifier in a scaled and privacy-compliant fashion; Audience Encore, an audience data platform; and cross-platform video, a sell side platform, which connects trusted video buyers to premium publishers. The company's platform supports an array of ad formats and digital device types, including mobile app, mobile web, desktop, display, video, over-the-top (OTT), connected television, and media. PubMatic, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Redwood City, California.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers. The firm also offers colocation and managed services, which include direct private connection to major public cloud platforms. The company was founded by William Huang and Wei Huang in 2001 and is headquartered in Pudong, China.

