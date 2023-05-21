Angela Strank Acquires 6,359 Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) insider Angela Strank purchased 6,359 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 156 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of £9,920.04 ($12,426.46).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Performance

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at GBX 156 ($1.95) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,114.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 149.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.88) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 105 ($1.32) to GBX 200 ($2.51) in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.25) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.88) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 110 ($1.38).

