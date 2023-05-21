AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) versus Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) Head to Head Review

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) and AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Akumin and AnPac Bio-Medical Science’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akumin $749.63 million 0.05 -$156.76 million ($1.79) -0.22 AnPac Bio-Medical Science $12.04 million 0.35 -$18.63 million N/A N/A

AnPac Bio-Medical Science has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Akumin.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akumin 1 0 0 0 1.00 AnPac Bio-Medical Science 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Akumin and AnPac Bio-Medical Science, as reported by MarketBeat.

Akumin presently has a consensus target price of $0.25, suggesting a potential downside of 35.90%. Given Akumin’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Akumin is more favorable than AnPac Bio-Medical Science.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.8% of Akumin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of AnPac Bio-Medical Science shares are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of Akumin shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.2% of AnPac Bio-Medical Science shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Akumin and AnPac Bio-Medical Science’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akumin -21.45% -71.19% -5.66% AnPac Bio-Medical Science N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Akumin has a beta of -0.49, meaning that its share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AnPac Bio-Medical Science has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AnPac Bio-Medical Science beats Akumin on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akumin

Akumin, Inc. engages in the provision of fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services and solutions. It operates under the Radiology and Oncology segments. The Oncology segment includes delivering ionizing radiation to treat malignant and benign disease processes under the direction of a radiation oncologist. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

About AnPac Bio-Medical Science

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests using cancer differentiation analysis technology and device to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It also offers physical checkup package services. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Lishui, the People's Republic of China.

