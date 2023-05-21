Anthony J. Recupero Sells 5,459 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock

Posted by on May 21st, 2023

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBNGet Rating) insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $135,383.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 222,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SI-BONE Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SIBN stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average is $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 6.65. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $27.24.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $31.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.80 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 54.17%. As a group, analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIBN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SI-BONE

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 433,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 35,489 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 1,003.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 695,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after acquiring an additional 632,071 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 0.8% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,732,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,163,000 after acquiring an additional 30,308 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,027,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,408,000 after acquiring an additional 21,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 33.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SI-BONE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.