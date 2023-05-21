Anthony J. Recupero Sells 5,459 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $135,383.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 222,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SI-BONE Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SIBN stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average is $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 6.65. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $27.24.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $31.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.80 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 54.17%. As a group, analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIBN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 433,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 35,489 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 1,003.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 695,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after acquiring an additional 632,071 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 0.8% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,732,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,163,000 after acquiring an additional 30,308 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,027,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,408,000 after acquiring an additional 21,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 33.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

