Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,900 ($23.80) target price on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,500 ($18.79) to GBX 1,760 ($22.05) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a reduce rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.54) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.54) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,390 ($17.41) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,260 ($15.78) to GBX 1,250 ($15.66) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antofagasta has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,471.43 ($18.43).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Antofagasta Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 1,416.50 ($17.74) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,142.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.14, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,500.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,538.09. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of GBX 971.20 ($12.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,837.50 ($23.02).

Antofagasta Increases Dividend

Antofagasta Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,870.97%.

(Get Rating)

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.