Applied UV (AUVI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 22nd. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Applied UV Stock Down 3.2 %
NASDAQ:AUVI opened at $0.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of -0.97. Applied UV has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their target price on shares of Applied UV from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.
Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, and commercializes technology that addresses air purification and infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments.
