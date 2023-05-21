Applied UV (AUVI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 22nd. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Applied UV Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:AUVI opened at $0.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of -0.97. Applied UV has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93.

Get Applied UV alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their target price on shares of Applied UV from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Institutional Trading of Applied UV

About Applied UV

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied UV in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Applied UV in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Applied UV by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied UV by 426.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 57,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied UV by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 32,440 shares during the last quarter. 2.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, and commercializes technology that addresses air purification and infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied UV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied UV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.