AppLovin Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for AppLovin in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush analyst N. Mckay now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for AppLovin’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for AppLovin’s FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Get AppLovin alerts:

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $715.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.58 million. AppLovin had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%.

AppLovin Trading Up 0.2 %

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group cut shares of AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $16.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.94.

NYSE APP opened at $25.12 on Friday. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $44.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average of $14.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of -114.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 59,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 15,952,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $335,000,001.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,782,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,434,999. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $1,095,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 798,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,485,363.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 15,952,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $335,000,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,782,619 shares in the company, valued at $940,434,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,132,703 shares of company stock worth $337,867,226 in the last ninety days. 12.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.