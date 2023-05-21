Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 615 ($7.70) price target on the stock.

Aptitude Software Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:APTD opened at GBX 343 ($4.30) on Wednesday. Aptitude Software Group has a twelve month low of GBX 311 ($3.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 431.13 ($5.40). The firm has a market cap of £196.68 million, a PE ratio of 8,575.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 361.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 360.16.

Aptitude Software Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a GBX 3.60 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Aptitude Software Group’s previous dividend of $1.80. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Aptitude Software Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12,500.00%.

Insider Activity at Aptitude Software Group

Aptitude Software Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Jeremy Suddards sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 357 ($4.47), for a total value of £3,298.68 ($4,132.13). 11.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides finance digitalization and subscription management software in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides subscription management and billing; revenue management; and aptitude compliance solutions; and Aptitude Accounting Hub, centralizing and automating finance, accounting and reporting processes.

