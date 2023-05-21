Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 160,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,105,000 after purchasing an additional 57,425 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $7,683,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 34,185 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 454,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,128,000 after buying an additional 222,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,154,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $198,029,000 after buying an additional 105,818 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

Insider Activity

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 1.0 %

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 15,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $1,183,026.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,082,454.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 15,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $1,183,026.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,254 shares in the company, valued at $8,082,454.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,069,184.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,566,603.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 217,160 shares of company stock worth $16,192,067 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $76.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $78.30. The stock has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Featured Articles

