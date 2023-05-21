Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Receives $46.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.17.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARQT. Mizuho dropped their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARQT opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $27.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day moving average of $14.81. The company has a market capitalization of $581.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 9.93.

Insider Transactions at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $37,886.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 374,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,056,699.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $37,886.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 374,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,056,699.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $118,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 165,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,316,575.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,590 shares of company stock worth $466,849. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,162,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,787,000 after acquiring an additional 23,257 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 11.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,081,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,110,000 after purchasing an additional 503,591 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 90.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,785,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,846 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 27.6% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,500,000 after purchasing an additional 757,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,655,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,810 shares in the last quarter.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.