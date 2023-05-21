Ardor 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $216,011.76 (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 21st. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $78.74 million and $216,011.76 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0788 or 0.00000293 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00053876 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00038920 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00019050 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00006072 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003900 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

