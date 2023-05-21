Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 292,573 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,154 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 2.16% of Argan worth $10,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Argan by 228.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Argan during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Argan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Argan by 390.9% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Argan by 159.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Argan in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

AGX opened at $41.61 on Friday. Argan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.26 and a 52-week high of $43.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.54. The company has a market cap of $558.41 million, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.62.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $118.78 million during the quarter. Argan had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.70%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.37%.

About Argan

Argan, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the operations of its wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Power Industry Services, Telecommunications Infrastructure Services, and Industrial Fabrication and Field Services. The Power Industry Services segment includes engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market.

