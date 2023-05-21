Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ALL) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.30 on July 2nd

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX:ALL – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, May 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Sunday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Aristocrat Leisure’s previous interim dividend of $0.15.

Aristocrat Leisure Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.63, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aristocrat Leisure news, insider Trevor Croker 163,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. 11.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aristocrat Leisure Company Profile

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming content and technology company in Australia and internationally. The company designs, develops, assembles, distributes, sells, and services gaming content, platforms, and systems, including electronic gaming machines, casino management systems, and free-to-play mobile games.

