AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider's stock.

AstroNova Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $15.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $111.90 million, a PE ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 0.69. AstroNova has a 12-month low of $10.97 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.09.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.85 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 3.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstroNova

In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas acquired 32,956 shares of AstroNova stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $425,132.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 464,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,989,869.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas purchased 66,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $967,456.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 535,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,733,683.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Alexis P. Michas purchased 32,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $425,132.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 464,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,989,869.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 100,031 shares of company stock worth $1,394,243. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALOT. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AstroNova by 0.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in AstroNova by 1.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstroNova by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 14,843 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AstroNova by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 547,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its stake in shares of AstroNova by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 192,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,935 shares during the period. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment includes digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

Featured Articles

