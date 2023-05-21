Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 674.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,323 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $4,131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,443,000 after purchasing an additional 36,977 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 77.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,843 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 51.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $45,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $1,431,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 217,668 shares in the company, valued at $24,931,692.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $45,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atmos Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.71.

Shares of ATO opened at $116.56 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $97.71 and a 1 year high of $121.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.31. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.62.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 50.86%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

Further Reading

