AutoZone (AZO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $30.76 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $22.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AutoZone to post $128 EPS for the current fiscal year and $144 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,653.18 on Friday. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $1,703.32 and a 12-month high of $2,750.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,570.06 and its 200-day moving average is $2,498.82. The stock has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total value of $6,522,481.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total value of $6,522,481.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,960 shares of company stock valued at $90,128,092. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after buying an additional 698,613 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $658,788,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in AutoZone by 278.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 46,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,119,000 after purchasing an additional 34,355 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in AutoZone by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 60,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,094,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,782.00 to $3,125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,712.06.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Further Reading

