Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Acquires New Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 128.0% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $42,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,322,190.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Genuine Parts Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on GPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

GPC stock opened at $164.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.87. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $125.55 and a 12-month high of $187.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

