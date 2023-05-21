Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Invests $214,000 in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 653.3% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 7,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm raised Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $278.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.57.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $5,381,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,789,090.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $5,381,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,929 shares in the company, valued at $159,789,090.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $78,915.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,148.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,884 shares of company stock valued at $14,194,715 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on stock opened at $260.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.48. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $265.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.41.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.18%.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

