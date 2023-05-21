Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Invests $225,000 in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 9,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $110.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.74 and a 200 day moving average of $121.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $138.83. The company has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.13.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

