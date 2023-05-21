Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 685 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11,378.2% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,100,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 4,064,396 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 77.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,071,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531,637 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,539,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,480,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,554 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,427.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,664,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,701 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 265.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,391,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,462 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $665,326.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,054,075.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,578 shares of company stock worth $18,543,247 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $139.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.42. The stock has a market cap of $406.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

