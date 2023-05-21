Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Takes Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $56.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.69. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.91 and a 1 year high of $58.00.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

