Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Acquires 2,312 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $80.30 on Friday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.86 and a 52 week high of $89.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

