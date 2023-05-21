Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Grows Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. First Command Bank raised its position in ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $30,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 1,003.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Scotiabank began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.45.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $58.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $71.57. The firm has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.08%.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.