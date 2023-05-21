Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Purchases 91 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,663 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in Intuit by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 2,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $446.03 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $352.63 and a fifty-two week high of $490.83. The stock has a market cap of $125.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.40, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $431.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.63.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total transaction of $710,435.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,930.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323 in the last 90 days. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $488.35.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

