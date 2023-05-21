Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Purchases New Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,580,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. 22nd Century Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $572.19.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ELV stock opened at $457.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $465.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $485.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.02 and a twelve month high of $549.52. The company has a market capitalization of $108.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Stories

