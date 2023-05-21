Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 6,497 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,720 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,497 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Simpson Manufacturing

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.94, for a total value of $491,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,024.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $96,336.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,757.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Andersen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.94, for a total value of $491,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,024.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,036 shares of company stock worth $3,469,694 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $125.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.23. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.25 and a 12-month high of $128.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $534.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.76 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 15.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

