Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Takes Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Yum! Brands stock opened at $138.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.04. The stock has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,348 shares of company stock worth $4,068,713. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.11.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.