Bank of America Cuts Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target to $80.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

BOOT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Boot Barn from $93.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Boot Barn from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.40.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $64.77 on Thursday. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $88.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $425.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at about $33,934,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at about $14,805,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,124,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,297,000 after purchasing an additional 245,524 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 344.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 295,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after purchasing an additional 229,257 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 55.5% in the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 603,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,275,000 after purchasing an additional 215,495 shares during the period.

About Boot Barn

(Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.