Bank of America Cuts Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target to $80.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
BOOT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Boot Barn from $93.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Boot Barn from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.40.
Boot Barn Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of BOOT stock opened at $64.77 on Thursday. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $88.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.83.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at about $33,934,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at about $14,805,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,124,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,297,000 after purchasing an additional 245,524 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 344.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 295,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after purchasing an additional 229,257 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 55.5% in the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 603,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,275,000 after purchasing an additional 215,495 shares during the period.
About Boot Barn
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.
