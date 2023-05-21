Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BMRC. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

BMRC opened at $16.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.89. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $36.78. The stock has a market cap of $265.09 million, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.70.

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.10). Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.45% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $37.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director Kevin R. Kennedy bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.15 per share, with a total value of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,617.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director Kevin R. Kennedy bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.15 per share, with a total value of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,617.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $65,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,600.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,984 shares of company stock valued at $118,774 over the last 90 days. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 15.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,403,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,724,000 after buying an additional 182,971 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 719.9% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 166,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 146,426 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 14.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 761,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,714,000 after purchasing an additional 96,155 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 20.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 475,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,404,000 after purchasing an additional 80,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 336.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 74,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 57,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, providing financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services, personal and business checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, certificate of deposit account registry services, insured cash sweep, and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

