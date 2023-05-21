Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 2,031 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,672 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,204,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,055,261,000 after buying an additional 1,423,155 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,507,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,302,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,915 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 555.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 22,840,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,118,692,000 after purchasing an additional 19,354,619 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 70.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,297,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,676,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,275,000 after purchasing an additional 303,870 shares during the period. 45.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $49.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $45.26 and a 1-year high of $68.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.63. The company has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 15.08%. Research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.774 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 54.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BNS shares. Barclays cut Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Scotiabank cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.15.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

