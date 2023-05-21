Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 68.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 340,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,320 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815,226 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,011,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,354,000 after purchasing an additional 43,372 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,697,000 after acquiring an additional 93,169 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 6.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,003,000 after acquiring an additional 262,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 175.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,491,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Carnival Co. &

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,186,878.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $10.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.22. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 32.68% and a negative return on equity of 57.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.65) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.45.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

