Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,369 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 42,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $182,400.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 201,505 shares of company stock worth $9,622,597. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kroger Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.31.

Kroger stock opened at $49.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.68. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $53.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.88%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

