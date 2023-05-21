Bank of Nova Scotia Has $2.50 Million Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,874 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 541.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $492,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 230,100 shares in the company, valued at $32,358,963. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $53,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,144 shares in the company, valued at $288,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $492,205.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 230,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,358,963. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 337,833 shares of company stock worth $51,272,220 over the last quarter. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Arista Networks Stock Up 1.7 %
Arista Networks stock opened at $143.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.26. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $171.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.81 and a 200-day moving average of $138.03.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.
Further Reading
