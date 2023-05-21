Bank of Nova Scotia Has $3.52 Million Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,780 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,766,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,208,310,000 after buying an additional 1,278,710 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 876,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,223,000 after acquiring an additional 350,434 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 119.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 617,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,180,000 after purchasing an additional 336,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abeille Asset Management SA acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $42,405,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,856 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total value of $519,827.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,727,983.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,348 shares of company stock valued at $4,068,713. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of YUM opened at $138.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $143.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.06 and its 200-day moving average is $130.04.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on YUM. Barclays increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.11.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.