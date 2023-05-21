Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,634 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.10% of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seaview Investment Managers LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 372.8% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 1,656.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

SOXL opened at $17.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.84. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $26.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

