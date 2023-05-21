Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $116,254,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 502.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 499,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,532,000 after acquiring an additional 416,605 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,534,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,576,000 after acquiring an additional 300,053 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,783,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,414,680,000 after purchasing an additional 266,711 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 367,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,253,000 after purchasing an additional 158,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.7 %

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Shares of AJG opened at $216.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $148.24 and a one year high of $219.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total value of $697,254.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,113,961.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total value of $697,254.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,961.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total transaction of $3,565,342.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,051,762.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,354 shares of company stock worth $25,882,434. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

