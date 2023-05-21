Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 1,388 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 10.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 12,010.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 19.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $340.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $345.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.00. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.66 and a 52-week high of $515.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on CHTR shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. TD Securities lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $610.00 to $585.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.35.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

