Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 881,330 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 95.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 881,330 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 212,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 71,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1,767.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,049 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.36.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $66.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.33. The company has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $78.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.49%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

