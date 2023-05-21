Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,120 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.07% of Bank OZK worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bank OZK during the third quarter valued at about $282,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 56.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OZK has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Bank OZK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Shares of OZK opened at $34.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.36 and its 200-day moving average is $40.42. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.52.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $375.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.56 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 38.48% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.40%.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

