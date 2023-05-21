Barclays Increases Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $48.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DT. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.14.
Dynatrace Stock Performance
DT opened at $49.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.51, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.21 and a 200 day moving average of $40.17. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $49.78.
About Dynatrace
Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.
