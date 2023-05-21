Barclays Increases Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $48.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DT. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.14.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace Stock Performance

DT opened at $49.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.51, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.21 and a 200 day moving average of $40.17. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $49.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

About Dynatrace

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DT. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Dynatrace by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.