Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $443.86

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 443.86 ($5.56) and traded as high as GBX 511.20 ($6.40). Barratt Developments shares last traded at GBX 499.20 ($6.25), with a volume of 2,749,749 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on BDEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 400 ($5.01) to GBX 430 ($5.39) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 535 ($6.70) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 486 ($6.09) to GBX 499 ($6.25) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Shore Capital boosted their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 440 ($5.51) to GBX 552 ($6.91) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Barratt Developments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 503.38 ($6.31).

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Barratt Developments Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 473.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 444.30. The stock has a market cap of £4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 941.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.56.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.