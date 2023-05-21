Berenberg Bank Raises Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Price Target to GBX 400

Genuit Group (LON:GEN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 370 ($4.63) to GBX 400 ($5.01) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Genuit Group in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Peel Hunt upgraded Genuit Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.01) price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Get Genuit Group alerts:

Genuit Group Stock Down 3.7 %

GEN stock opened at GBX 326.50 ($4.09) on Thursday. Genuit Group has a twelve month low of GBX 244 ($3.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 472 ($5.91). The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 284.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 299.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £813.54 million, a PE ratio of 2,176.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Genuit Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.20 ($0.10) per share. This is a positive change from Genuit Group’s previous dividend of $4.10. This represents a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Genuit Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,000.00%.

In other Genuit Group news, insider Joe Vorih purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 256 ($3.21) per share, for a total transaction of £28,160 ($35,274.96). In other news, insider Joe Vorih bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 256 ($3.21) per share, with a total value of £28,160 ($35,274.96). Also, insider Shatish D. Dasani bought 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 263 ($3.29) per share, with a total value of £43,395 ($54,359.26). 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Genuit Group

(Get Rating)

Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage systems, rainwater solutions, and various plastic hot and cold plumbing products, as well as commercial ventilation, underfloor heating, hydronic filters, and plastic plumbing systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genuit Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuit Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.