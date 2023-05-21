BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CLSA upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.82) to GBX 2,550 ($31.94) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.58) to GBX 2,900 ($36.33) in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,211.50.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BHP stock opened at $58.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.95. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $72.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Institutional Trading of BHP Group

BHP Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.