BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stake Cut by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Pelion Inc. purchased a new stake in BILL in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,455,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in BILL by 17,470.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 386,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,164,000 after acquiring an additional 384,341 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in BILL by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,187,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,176,000 after acquiring an additional 341,359 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in BILL by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,752,000 after acquiring an additional 324,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BILL by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,375,000 after acquiring an additional 269,438 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BILL Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $94.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.83. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.05 and a beta of 1.96. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.30 and a 12 month high of $179.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $272.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.67 million. BILL had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

BILL has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised BILL from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on BILL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BILL from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on BILL from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on BILL from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Insider Transactions at BILL

In other news, Director Brian Jacobs sold 2,000 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $197,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,926.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $570,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian Jacobs sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,926.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BILL Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Further Reading

