BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $21.75, but opened at $22.40. BioLife Solutions shares last traded at $23.12, with a volume of 171,500 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Karen A. Foster sold 1,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $27,368.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,738.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $194,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,224,813.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karen A. Foster sold 1,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $27,368.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,738.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,836 shares of company stock worth $1,861,912. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

BioLife Solutions Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $930.04 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.81.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $44.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.34 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 89.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BioLife Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,217,000 after purchasing an additional 522,912 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 14.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,415,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,953,000 after acquiring an additional 311,913 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,163,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,219,000 after buying an additional 388,642 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,560,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,545,000 after buying an additional 486,631 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,270,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,544,000 after purchasing an additional 263,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

